Opinion

SA is raising violent children and it is scary

Premium
13 September 2022
Malaika wa Azania
Columnist

In his brilliant book, When a State Turns on its Citizens: 60 Years of Institutionalised Violence in Zimbabwe, Professor Lloyd Sachikonye reflects on the ways in which contemporary violence in Zimbabwe can be traced back to its Rhodesian roots.

He argues that the violence of the Rhodesian forces and the inter-party conflicts that occurred during the liberation war shaped the way the post-independence state uses violence over its citizens...

