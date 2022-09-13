John Kane-Berman — a force for good in SA

Start a school voucher system to give as many families as possible the choice at present available only to a relatively small number.
I’ve been thinking about this argument from the late John Kane-Berman because education underpins employment and, with the latest Stats SA report revealing 33.9% of adult South Africans are without jobs, we surely need to make a change.
Kane-Berman, the former CEO of the SA Institute of Race Relations, said the largely dysfunctional state schooling system was crippling the development of young South Africans.
So instead of the government providing education, it should hand over vouchers to parents to enable them to buy education for their children from the school of their choice.
In this way, private schools would compete head-on with bad government schools, which would be compelled to up their game or close.
And once the better schools filled up, this would be a signal to the government to build more schools.
“The proportion of good schools would increase as others were forced to improve.
“The really bad ones would shut and their buildings could be auctioned off.
“Private schooling organisations would buy and refurbish these buildings, and open new schools.
“While the great majority of poor government schools flounder, yet another generation of mainly black SA children stand to lose out on opportunities available to others.
“A comprehensive system of vouchers would do more than anything else to liberate these ‘born frees’.”
Speaking at Kane-Berman’s funeral in Johannesburg on August 4, his brother Brian, a retired farmer, said John’s social and political consciousness had stemmed from their parents Louise and Gabe and their lively family dinners.
Louis, a lawyer, had been national chair of the Torch Commando, the organisation of WW2 veterans formed in 1951 to oppose the SA government’s plan to remove coloureds from the voting roll in the Cape.
Gabe was a member of the human rights group the Black Sash and they were both members of the Liberal Party.
Brian recalled his Dad in a suit from the office and his Mum in an evening gown and their five boys in jackets and ties.
“Woe betide us if we sat down before our mother or neglected to pull out her chair.”
The discussions around the table were often about the news of the day, the inhuman injustice of apartheid and the erosion of civil liberties and these debates started John, as he wrote in his 2017 autobiography Between Two Fires — Holding the Liberal Centre in South African Politics, “on a lifetime in opposition to the abuse of power”.
IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi quoted iconic SA novelist Alan Paton’s view that a liberal had among other traits “a generosity of spirit, a desire to comprehend otherness, a commitment to the rule of law, a repugnance of authoritarianism and a love of freedom.
“That will forever be the portrait of John Kane-Berman.
“The intellectual capital he created will continue to enrich us as his words are read and his ideas are shared.”
Friend and former SA Institute or Race Relations researcher Paul Pereira said Kane-Berman had been particularly interested in the people on the lowest rungs of employment and he had identified the 1973 dock and textile strikes as an historical turning point.
“It would be the pattern of the 20 years to come — black South Africans defying laws that limited their life chances, and making apartheid diktats unenforceable; the state often all a-bluster but then yielding in bits to the new realities on the ground — in employment, urbanisation, sport, education.
“This was the ‘silent revolution’, as Kane-Berman termed it, that brought SA freedom.”
John was my godfather and cousin, the oldest of my Auntie Gabe’s five boys.
Through my years at Johannesburg model C school King Edward VII, because my mum worked full days, I spent most afternoons at the Kane-Berman’s wonderful house in St Patrick’s Road.
There I worked my way through the large book case in the Green Room, built forts on the koppie below the garden, practised tennis against the tennis court wall, had acorn fights with friends and dreamt of the myriad possibilities and journeys that lay ahead for me.
Sitting in the church at John’s funeral half a century later, I was reminded how many diverse voices and forces for good we have in SA.
I was blessed to be given an excellent education and my sons today, thank goodness, enjoy the same.
How brilliant it would be if we could introduce John’s voucher system and in so doing improve the education of all our kids and, thereby, the trajectory of our country.
