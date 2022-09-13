Blitzboks coach Powell deserved a better send-off
Premium 13 September 2022
It would be wrong if long-serving Blitzboks coach Neil Powell is remembered for his team’s bumbling display that resulted in them being dumped out of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town on Saturday.
Over many years, Powell achieved a long list of successes on the world stage with his Blitzboks and the lacklustre showing in a quarterfinal defeat to Ireland is difficult to explain...
None
