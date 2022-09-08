Siblings giving back to school will hopefully inspire others
In a beautiful gesture of giving back to the school that shaped them, seven siblings who grew up in Gqeberha’s northern areas have pledged R1m over four years to Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School.
The siblings, who are living successful lives in various parts of SA and abroad, felt so inspired by the school’s motto of “labouring for the future” that they recently made a R100,000 contribution to the school during its 50th anniversary celebrations at the Gelvan Bowling Club...
Siblings giving back to school will hopefully inspire others
None
In a beautiful gesture of giving back to the school that shaped them, seven siblings who grew up in Gqeberha’s northern areas have pledged R1m over four years to Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School.
The siblings, who are living successful lives in various parts of SA and abroad, felt so inspired by the school’s motto of “labouring for the future” that they recently made a R100,000 contribution to the school during its 50th anniversary celebrations at the Gelvan Bowling Club...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion