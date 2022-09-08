×

Opinion

Siblings giving back to school will hopefully inspire others

08 September 2022
Editorial Comment
In a beautiful gesture of giving back to the school that shaped them, seven siblings who grew up in Gqeberha’s northern areas have pledged R1m over four years to Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School. 

The siblings, who are living successful lives in various parts of SA and abroad, felt so inspired by the school’s motto of “labouring for the future” that they recently made a R100,000 contribution to the school during its 50th anniversary celebrations at the Gelvan Bowling Club...

