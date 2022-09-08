Going to varsity? Where and what you study, matters

Where should I send my child to university? It’s the time of the year when parents with children in senior high school send me anxious messages about this all-important question.
And it matters. Your child’s choice of university will determine the chances of a good job or the likelihood of an exciting placement in postgraduate studies. Sadly, not all SA universities are the same.
My first piece of advice is that there is absolutely no need to send your child overseas for the first degree.
Our top universities offer a solid undergraduate education that rivals anything I have seen in the rest of the world.
Do not waste your money unless you are so wealthy that even the terrible exchange rate has no impact on your bank balance.
In any event, most undergraduates, fresh out of high school, are too young and immature to study thousands of kilometres away from home.
Back home, choose your university very carefully. Under no circumstances should you study through Unisa at the moment.
It saddens me to say this as a proud alumnus of that once-great institution but the place is in complete shambles, as a ministerial task team recently found.
There, corruption and dysfunction feed ferociously off each other, creating administrative chaos.
You are wasting both time and money even if on paper, Unisa offers the wonderful opportunity to study and work for those who cannot afford full-time studies.
Avoid universities such as a few in Durban and Pretoria where campus dwellers are constantly protesting, thereby disrupting lectures on a weekly basis and threatening the quality of the degree and sometimes the lives of staff and students.
Protests are good, a vital learning in civic education and social activism.
But chronic protests on every grievance under the sun dilute the educational experience of the student and the meaning of the qualification. If you can, avoid such universities at all costs.
You might be surprised to learn that excellence is sometimes tucked away on campuses outside the large metropolitan areas.
Even though Makhanda is quite literally falling apart because of incompetent municipal leadership, Rhodes University is still a jewel in the crown of Eastern Cape universities (chemistry there is world class).
Similarly, the QwaQwa campus of the University of the Free State (plant sciences, outstanding) and the University of Venda have made remarkable strides in building the quality of their education offerings over the past decade.
Even within some of the highly reputable universities, do your homework about what and where (which department) your child studies.
For example, at one Cape Town university, students I know have been deregistering from political science classes because of an openly racist lecturer who targets whites in his classes.
The fact that the institution has failed to act against this person tells you everything you need to know about study choices.
Reputation matters and in this regard you need to remove your racial blinkers if you limit your choices to the historically white universities.
One of the most impressive stories of higher education transformation is the University of the Western Cape, which offers quality degrees and impressive research in areas such as the biological sciences and studies in land reform.
UWC should be a strong option in your menu of choices for first-degree studies.
Again, do your homework at the level of programmes, specific areas of study interest within a university.
You will find in many of our universities outstanding academic programmes such as the excellent philosophy concentration at the University of Fort Hare or palaeobiology at the University of Cape Town or wastewater technology at the Durban University of Technology.
Sadly, most of our students do not have a choice of where to study. They are limited by finances to the nearest available institution.
My advice to such students is to do the very best you can with the first degree, wherever you are, and then compete for a place at a more reputable university for postgraduate studies.
Where and what you study, matters.
By way of emphasis, knowledge of the university is important. This week I am very excited to bring to Stellenbosch University a busload of talented high school students, mainly the children of seasonal labourers from the vineyards of the rural Western Cape, to gain exposure to quality programmes on campus.
For these first-generation students, a degree from a good university changes everything. But it does mean making the effort to know who you are, what you wish to study, and where you plan to pursue your degree.
Good luck!

