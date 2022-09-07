×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Not the residents’ job to fix this broken city

Premium
07 September 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Fed up with poor service delivery, residents across Nelson Mandela Bay are starting to roll up their sleeves to do the municipality’s job.

The irate residents are fixing potholes, cutting grass and painting speed humps — at unprecedented levels...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read