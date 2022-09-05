×

Opinion

Cyril’s pothole caper a new low for SA

05 September 2022
Editorial Comment
We are officially in the era of celebrating mediocrity.

On Saturday, photographs and videos of President Cyril Ramaphosa helping to fill a pothole in Delmas, Mpumalanga, during the ANC’s Letsema service-delivery campaign is an example of how far down those who are meant to lead the country have fallen...

