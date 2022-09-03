End looms for hopelessly divided COPE

Polls indicating significant voter disenchantment with the major political parties have led to speculation that independents and small parties may gain considerable ground in the next national election.
But the decline — and likely fall — of the Congress of the People (COPE) is a salutary lesson in how hard it is for a small party to maintain political credibility.
To all intensive purposes, COPE was set up as a Jacob Zuma-free zone for ANC stalwarts.
It was formed in 2008 when ANC veteran Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota quit the ruling party after it recalled President Thabo Mbeki.
Riding on anti-Zuma sentiment, COPE garnered more than a million votes in the 2009 national election, contributing to blocking Zuma’s ANC from attaining a two-thirds majority.
But from the outset, the demons that beset the ANC were evident in its “progeny”, with COPE riven by internal battles, notably between Lekota and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.
COPE shed leaders and supporters over the next decade and increasingly failed to distinguish itself from other centrist parties and to enthuse voters.
With “Ramaphoria” dominant in the last national election, COPE’s showing was an all-time low, enough to win just two seats in the National Assembly, one of them occupied by Lekota.
Many people had forgotten COPE existed until its internal dramas erupted this week when the party’s spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, announced that its leaders had suspended Lekota — who countered by saying that he had suspended the rest of the leadership.
And if this was not farcical enough, on Wednesday, a media conference called by Lekota was disrupted by his opponents and descended into unseemly altercations.
This is probably the ignoble effective end of COPE which, like many small parties, has suffered from ego-heavy leaders content to be “big fish in a small pond” and failing to establish internal accountability, let alone provide for leadership succession.
In the process, they have not only betrayed the ideals they once proudly pronounced but those voters who trusted their promises.
