Guard against dangerous rise in anti-foreigner sentiment
The growing anti-foreigner sentiment in SA is a cause for serious concern. If left unchallenged, it poses a serious threat to social cohesion and could spark a wave of violence that would be difficult to control.
In Plettenberg Bay’s Kwanokuthula township, foreign nationals are being hounded out of the area as some community members seemingly try to clamp down on the sale of drugs and non-compliant spaza shops in the area...
