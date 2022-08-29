Exciting projects on cards — but metro must first sort out its service problems

Projects planned for the Bay are exciting and designed to provide an economic boost to the area.
But the municipality must up its game if it wants to attract more investment.
No-one wants to invest in a city where sewage spills and potholes are a constant headache for businesses and residents.
The municipality needs to be more responsive to the issues bedevilling the metro.
The planned projects include a R1.5bn development in Wells Estate, a special economic zone for pharmaceutical companies in North End and a drum majorette competition.
The municipality is also lobbying to host a national auto show and the African edition of the World Football Summit.
It is also hoping to become the preferred destination for warehousing and logistics after civil unrest, flooding and the lockdowns, among other things, spurred changes in the sectors.
The projects, outlined in a report to councillors last week, will add thousands of short- and long-term jobs.
Of the Wells Estate project, an expansion of Shoprite’s existing facilities there, economic development acting executive director Mpho Pebane said the municipality had been working with the project planners and architects to help reduce any red tape.
About 200 temporary jobs will be created during the construction phase and up to 100 permanent jobs in the maintenance and catering sectors.
The planned pharmaceutical and vaccine hub, meanwhile, would surround pharmaceutical company Aspen’s existing manufacturing facilities near the North End Lake and include production warehouses for prospective suppliers necessary for the manufacture of the drugs and vaccines.
“The proposed zone will create a plug-and-play environment for international pharmaceutical suppliers, with enabling infrastructure and linkages by road, seaport and the airport for logistical support.”
The zone would create nearly 2,000 construction jobs and more than 2,000 operational jobs.
None
Image: WERNER HILLS
Big-ticket projects in the Bay promise jobs bonanza
The auto show would bring investors, business leaders and others to the city and present a wonderful opportunity to showcase its business tourism potential.
“It would place the metro on the map to secure future foreign and domestic direct investments,” Pebane said in the report.
The success of all the proposals, however, depends on how serious the municipality is about cleaning up the city.
Every day, and today is no exception, we read about roads littered with potholes — some of them dangerously deep, but all damaging and costly for vehicles — and continued sewerage problems and the concomitant sewage leaks into people’s yards, homes and even businesses, and that’s not to mention the theft and vandalism of infrastructure
These are all issues that need to be properly addressed if we want to be seen as a desirable investment destination.
