The manner in which Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba confronted a Zimbabwean patient at Bela Bela Hospital was shockingly inappropriate.
A video of the incident shows Ramathuba rounding on this ill woman and blaming her for straining the province’s health budget, saying “You are killing my health system” and “I am given a budget, and you are not budgeted for”.
The MEC’s argument, which she has since repeated to reporters, is that the money allocated by the national government to Limpopo for health care is based on official population statistics and does not encompass foreigners who seek medical care in the province, which shares a border with Zimbabwe.
We rather doubt that Zimbabweans, or for that matter other foreigners, alone are responsible for the financial constraints under which the MEC labours.
Note that she has omitted to mention that her department is under investigation for corruption by the Special Investigating Unit and also faces a mountain of medical negligence claims.
But whatever the merits of the MEC’s argument, it was utterly unacceptable for her to publicly confront a patient in a public hospital in this manner.
There are after all other official forums, such as Sadc, where such issues can and are being dealt with.
Moreover, Ramathuba’s uncompassionate stance conflicts with the provisions of this country’s constitution and sits uncomfortably with a commitment to human rights.
It is deeply worrying that a number of politicians recently have been evoking anti-foreigner sentiment, often as a smokescreen to distract from their own shortcomings, and we suspect the MEC’s utterances are of this shameful ilk.
The EFF has called for Ramathuba to be axed for “Afrophobia”.
We agree with it that she should and must face consequences.
Surely Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha and health minister Dr Joe Phaahla do not approve of her unbecoming bedside manner.
Ramathuba’s bedside manner unacceptable
Image: Antonio Muchave
