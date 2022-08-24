Desecration of cemetery barbaric
The destruction of the wall of remembrance at the Jubilee Park Cemetery in Kariega is nothing short of inhumane and barbaric.
The boxes attached to the wall that once contained loved ones’ ashes have been torn apart and such an act of cruelty speaks volumes about the society we live in...
