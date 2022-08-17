Council still dithering over fixing decaying city
Nelson Mandela Bay is filthy and the general state of the roads, buildings and public infrastructure is appalling. At a community dialogue hosted by The Herald and Nelson Mandela University on Monday, British politician and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain remarked that he was saddened by the general decay of the city since he was last in the Bay.
A reader, Stephen Medcalf, recently submitted a letter to this newspaper, wherein he bemoaned the fact that as a guesthouse owner, it was becoming increasingly difficult to recommend any attractions that were safe enough for tourists to visit in the Bay...
