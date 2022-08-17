×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Council still dithering over fixing decaying city

17 August 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Nelson Mandela Bay is filthy and the general state of the roads, buildings and public infrastructure is appalling.  At a community dialogue hosted by The Herald and Nelson Mandela University on Monday, British politician and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain remarked that he was saddened by the general decay of the city since he was last in the Bay. 

A reader, Stephen Medcalf, recently submitted a letter to this newspaper, wherein he bemoaned the fact that as a guesthouse owner, it was becoming increasingly difficult to recommend any attractions that were safe enough for tourists to visit in the Bay...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read