Empty promises add to grieving parents’ pain

Our hearts go out to the grieving parents of the 21 youngsters who died in June at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London. This tragedy not only shocked SA but it was reported around the world.
At the time, numerous bigwigs rushed to the scene, pontificated and made promises to uncover the truth about what occurred that awful night.
Ever since the authorities announced that samples had been sent to Cape Town for toxicological testing, the families have been waiting to hear why so many healthy youngsters perished so suddenly.
But six long weeks have passed without an answer and the bereaved parents are feeling bewildered and hurt, not least because during this time the authorities repeatedly indicated that a revelation was imminent.
Before the official mass funeral of the victims, police minister Bheki Cele hinted that a “medical expert” would reveal the cause of death.
During that service, transport and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said a pathologist would provide the final test results.
Ahead of a meeting with Cele and premier Oscar Mabuyane on July 19, the parents were again told they would be getting answers.
Instead, they heard of preliminary results and that investigations were being conducted to establish whether their children had died from methanol poisoning.
Last week, Mabuyane said the final results had been received but days later still no information had emerged.
It is no wonder that some families have gone public to express dissatisfaction with how the government has handled the matter.
They’ve asked to be told by Friday what led to the death of their children.
Naturally these parents want answers to achieve closure.
The silence of officialdom in the face of their pleas is unacceptable.
Whatever the reason for the protracted delay in providing the test results, it is clear that the aftermath of this tragedy has been insensitively handled by the authorities in this province and has added to the parents’ pain.
This shabby conduct is unnecessary and unforgivable.
Empty promises add to grieving parents' pain
