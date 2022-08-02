×

Opinion

Defaulting councillors should be ashamed

02 August 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Hypocrites — that is how we can describe the Nelson Mandela Bay councillors who are more than three months overdue on their payments for municipal rates and services.

While several have made payment arrangements, others have not. Those who have not are blatantly flouting the law...

