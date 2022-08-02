Defaulting councillors should be ashamed
Hypocrites — that is how we can describe the Nelson Mandela Bay councillors who are more than three months overdue on their payments for municipal rates and services.
While several have made payment arrangements, others have not. Those who have not are blatantly flouting the law...
Defaulting councillors should be ashamed
None
Hypocrites — that is how we can describe the Nelson Mandela Bay councillors who are more than three months overdue on their payments for municipal rates and services.
While several have made payment arrangements, others have not. Those who have not are blatantly flouting the law...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion