Upgrade Gariep line to avert disaster
A disaster waiting to happen. That is the fear of Sundays River farmers reliant on the water supply from the Gariep-Nooitgedacht system, which also supplies Nelson Mandela Bay residents.
The farmers have warned that lack of maintenance and failure to repair critical breakages on this vital line pose a threat of disruptions to the water supply to the metro and farming community. ..
Upgrade Gariep line to avert disaster
None
A disaster waiting to happen. That is the fear of Sundays River farmers reliant on the water supply from the Gariep-Nooitgedacht system, which also supplies Nelson Mandela Bay residents.
The farmers have warned that lack of maintenance and failure to repair critical breakages on this vital line pose a threat of disruptions to the water supply to the metro and farming community. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion