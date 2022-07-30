×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Northern areas success stories helping change perceptions

30 July 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Any mention of the northern areas in Nelson Mandela Bay immediately conjures up negativity for many — thoughts of gangsterism, drugs and violence.

But, as just this one week proved, there are many stories of hope, perseverance and inspiration from Gqeberha’s northern areas...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions

Most Read