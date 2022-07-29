A lame duck president limping to a second term
Ramaphosa might be likely to win re-election in December, but he will continue to be hobbled by his internal opponents
Sure, the outcome of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference throws a spanner in the works for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he seeks a second term at the helm of the party, but he remains on track for re-election.
What is at risk is his legacy...
A lame duck president limping to a second term
Ramaphosa might be likely to win re-election in December, but he will continue to be hobbled by his internal opponents
Financial Mail deputy editor & columnist
Sure, the outcome of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference throws a spanner in the works for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he seeks a second term at the helm of the party, but he remains on track for re-election.
What is at risk is his legacy...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion