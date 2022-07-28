Sport equal pay move overdue, but welcomed
It took Banyana Banyana’s victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for soccer bosses to finally start having the conversation about equal pay for all women’s teams. That this is still a matter to be considered, and not yet implemented, in the year 2022 is an indictment on the leaders of the football fraternity and the government.
Nonetheless, albeit late, it is a start, and that is welcomed...
Sport equal pay move overdue, but welcomed
None
It took Banyana Banyana’s victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for soccer bosses to finally start having the conversation about equal pay for all women’s teams. That this is still a matter to be considered, and not yet implemented, in the year 2022 is an indictment on the leaders of the football fraternity and the government.
Nonetheless, albeit late, it is a start, and that is welcomed...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion