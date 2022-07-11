Residents’ hands tied in solving sewerage woes
Residents and businesses are stuck between a rock and a hard place. For one, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is not timeously and efficiently responding to complaints about sewerage leaks or spills, and those who are of the financial means to fix the problems themselves, are unable to do so because by law, they cannot tamper with municipal assets.
And that is the conundrum we report on today...
Residents’ hands tied in solving sewerage woes
None
Residents and businesses are stuck between a rock and a hard place. For one, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is not timeously and efficiently responding to complaints about sewerage leaks or spills, and those who are of the financial means to fix the problems themselves, are unable to do so because by law, they cannot tamper with municipal assets.
And that is the conundrum we report on today...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion