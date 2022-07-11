×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Residents’ hands tied in solving sewerage woes

11 July 2022
Editorial Comment
None

Residents and businesses are stuck between a rock and a hard place. For one, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is not timeously and efficiently responding to complaints about sewerage leaks or spills, and those who are of the financial means to fix the problems themselves, are unable to do so because by law, they cannot tamper with municipal assets.

And that is the conundrum we report on today...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read