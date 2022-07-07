This is why many young graduates are still unemployed
Why do you as a young graduate still not have a job?
More than a week ago, I put out an online ad saying that I was looking for a Masters-level research assistant who loved research, hated sleep, and showed signs of life; that kind of thing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.