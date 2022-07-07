Municipalities should take a page out of Kouga’s book

For a small municipality in the Eastern Cape, Kouga is — as they say — doing the things.

Situated west of Nelson Mandela Bay, the Kouga municipality is made up of nine towns, including Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, the three St Francises and the farming communities of Patensie and Hankey.

Census 2011 statistics, the last official population statistics, place the population of the 2,418km² municipality at about 100,000.

Perhaps most well-known for being SA’s world-renowned surfing mecca as Jeffreys Bay is home to the popular Corona Open J-Bay, the municipality is now also fast gaining a reputation for leading innovation in addressing service delivery and other issues plaguing not just Kouga, but municipalities around the country.

Just recently, for instance, the municipality became the first in SA to launch the UrSafe personal safety app which can be activated by residents in dangerous situations by calling out a safe word or pushing a button on their cellphone.

The app, already active overseas, is designed to help keep residents safe with various built-in safety features, including voice-activated SOS, geolocated emergency response and real-time location sharing.