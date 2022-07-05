Nelson Mandela Bay municipality failing to get even the basics right

In 2014, the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs introduced the Back to Basics programme. The idea of the programme was not only to focus on the big projects, but to take a step back to focus on services at the most basic level.



Municipalities were failing to provide adequate services to the communities they were meant to be serving, and the thinking was the Back to Basics programme would address that...