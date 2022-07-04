State Security Agency’s failure has cost country billions

Climate change is real, but unless it helps line ANC pockets, it won’t be taken seriously

Last month, on June 22, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced the country’s top intelligence official would investigate national security threats that arose from climate change. Albanese said director-general of the Office of National Intelligence Andrew Shearer would assess “the implications for national security of climate change”.



It would be interesting to find out whether, in its orgy of looting between 2009 and 2018, our State Security Agency ever produced a report on the implications of climate change for SA’s national security...