Biker thugs must be swiftly identified and arrested

The horrific attack on a woman and two men by a group of bikers at the weekend has shaken the Nelson Mandela Bay community and Eastern Cape biking fraternity. Part of the attack, captured in video footage by Zintle Msindwana, shows a heavyset man, dressed in a leather jacket, swearing at the three occupants in the red Chevrolet Utility.



At some stage, Msindwana, 35, who audibly sobs throughout the footage, was allegedly called the k-word, though this cannot be heard in the footage...