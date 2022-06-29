Death tavern horror must never happen again

“Disturbed” was how a talk show presenter described his state of mind on Monday morning, 24 hours after news started emerging of an incident in which dozens were found dead in an East London tavern on Sunday.



It is just one of many words used to describe the tragedy in which 21 young people between the ages of 13 and 17 died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, yet none of the words truly capture or convey the horror of the incident, more movie-like than real life...