Overturning Wade v Roe has opened a fundamental rights can of worms

The decision by the US Supreme Court to reverse abortion rights begs a serious question of judicial interpretation

Premium Eusebius McKaiser

Contributor and analyst



The reversal of Roe v Wade is further proof that the US is self-delusional to think of itself as “the greatest nation on earth”.



Unless, of course, greatest nation status is synonymous with robbing women of their full set of human rights...