Battle lines drawn in Cannon rugby hearing
The battle lines are drawn and a bitter legal battle over the Springbok emblem is set to unfold when a SA Rugby disciplinary hearing against EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon starts.
Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after he told mourners at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service that Saru was a “racist establishment”...
