Accurate information crucial to prevent monkeypox stigmatisation
A structured, deliberate communication drive that provides extensive information about how monkeypox is contracted and spread is vital to prevent the stigmatisation of gay and bisexual men.
Though there have been cases of monkeypox in men who have sex with men, experts have warned that this could give the impression that it is a sexually transmitted disease that is spread among gay men...
