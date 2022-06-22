GM crops in China have serious implications for global agriculture

The Chinese National Crop Variety Approval Committee recently released two standards that clear the path for cultivating genetically modified (GM) crops in the country.



I understand this has been the missing piece in the regulations for the commercial growing of GM maize and soybeans in China, as the government has two steps in these regulations, namely, a “safety certificate” and a “variety approval” before crops can be commercially cultivated. ..