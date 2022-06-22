Farmgate is not our Watergate, but it is a watershed

It is clear we are primed to be seduced by a checklist of modest election promises, but the dangers in this are obvious

When the ANC’s obituary is written, it will surely include the delicious irony of these final, ham-fisted attempts to recall Cyril Ramaphosa and wrench back control of the patronage machine: In the end, the party was so incompetent, it couldn’t even put together a half-decent smear campaign.



At least one essay has described the ongoing showdown between Ramaphosa and the Radical Economic Obliteration faction as “Machiavellian”, which is utterly libellous — to Machiavelli...