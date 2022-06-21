Halaal meat decision unfortunate

The recent decision by a Gelvandale supermarket to move non-Halaal cold meats to the liquor store next door has caused an upset in Gqeberha’s northern areas — and with good reason.



Last week, a notice was placed in the front window of the Gelvandale SPAR in Stanford Road, apologising to customers for not having certain products available, like processed and cold meat, and meat not adhering to Halaal requirements...