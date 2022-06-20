SA’s patience running thin, Cyril

If Ramaphosa will not tell us the whole truth about the theft at his game farm, what does he have to hide?

On December 16 1961, Umkhonto we Sizwe, the ANC’s military wing, declared that it was taking up arms against the apartheid government. Freedom-loving South Africans had for decades petitioned and pleaded for democracy. They were rebuffed.



“The people’s patience is not endless,” the manifesto declared...