Problem too often the owner, not the dog

Yet another attack on people involving pit bulls.

Just more than a week ago a child had part of her ear ripped off by a pit bull, which also severely injured a woman who bravely jumped in to rescue the 11-year-old girl.

The woman is still in hospital.

A few days later, on Friday, four people were attacked by a pack of pit bulls outside a residential complex in Sherwood.

In this case, one of the attack victims is facing the terrifying prospect of having a leg amputated as a result of his injuries.

Three of four other people allegedly attacked by the same dogs the same day are also in hospital

In December, Simamkele Khovu, 3, was mauled to death in a vicious attack by a pit bull.

The family’s neighbour was forced to kill the dog to free the little girl from its powerful jaws.

Sadly, it is incidents such as these that result in the breed being demonised and unfairly labelled aggressive.

But the problem is too often the owner and not the dog.

Pit bulls are far from the monsters they are made out to be.

Unfortunately, attacks by this breed in particular seem to garner more attention.

But in the right homes and hands these canines are just big cuddly lapdogs.

They are highly intelligent and affectionate animals.

The problem is that they are often bought or adopted for the wrong reasons.

And in way too many cases, they are chained, tortured and starved to make them aggressive for use as guard dogs or even the cruel practice of dog fighting.