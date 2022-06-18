×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

‘Stolen’ taps saga highlights dangers of fake news

Editorial Comment
None
18 June 2022

Social media posts claiming that taps at one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s newly installed water collection points had been stolen were surely inevitable.

After all, many users had predicted this as soon as the collection points — installed to ease the metro’s water-supply crisis — were announced, with comments such as “this is SA” circulating...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Download the Checkers Sixty60 app now | Checkers Sixty60
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...

Most Read