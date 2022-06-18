‘Stolen’ taps saga highlights dangers of fake news
Social media posts claiming that taps at one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s newly installed water collection points had been stolen were surely inevitable.
After all, many users had predicted this as soon as the collection points — installed to ease the metro’s water-supply crisis — were announced, with comments such as “this is SA” circulating...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.