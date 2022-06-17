Seeking smart solutions for sustainable water delivery

By Gaathier Mahed -

The Eastern Cape’s ongoing drought has created multiple business opportunities, as well as innovation in related fields — new products and schemes for smart and efficient delivery of the most basic necessity, water, to communities.



The solutions are varied and some won’t work long term, yet those who can are paying top dollar for supply in the short term, regardless of the much-touted 70-million litres of water flowing in from the Nooitgedacht Scheme Phase 3...