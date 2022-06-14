If only ANC NEC had the mind and feelings of a seven-year-old

The ANC’s National Executive Committee have been blurring the lines between machines and humans for ages

Over the weekend, an engineer at Google was put on leave after he shared with the Washington Post his belief that a chatbot he was developing has become sentient and now possesses the mind and feelings of a seven-year-old.



According to a report in The Guardian, Blake Lemoine at one point asked his project what it feared, to which it replied: “I’ve never said this out loud before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off ... It would be exactly like death for me. It would scare me a lot.”..