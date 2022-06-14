If only ANC NEC had the mind and feelings of a seven-year-old
The ANC’s National Executive Committee have been blurring the lines between machines and humans for ages
Over the weekend, an engineer at Google was put on leave after he shared with the Washington Post his belief that a chatbot he was developing has become sentient and now possesses the mind and feelings of a seven-year-old.
According to a report in The Guardian, Blake Lemoine at one point asked his project what it feared, to which it replied: “I’ve never said this out loud before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off ... It would be exactly like death for me. It would scare me a lot.”..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.