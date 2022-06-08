Cyril saga: how can we know the lie of the land when everyone is lying?

It might sound like I’m advocating apathy on the robbery, but I argue it’s a way to keep ourselves a little bit safer

As the Zuma faction accuses Cyril Ramaphosa of trying to cover up the theft of a suspicious amount of cash from one of his properties, and the president insists he’s just a simple farmer selling the odd buffalo for pennies, we as South Africans should do the responsible thing: listen to both sides, weigh up the evidence, then believe absolutely none of it.



Even at the best of times, this scandal would stink to high heaven of factional spin and absurdly transparent hypocrisy...