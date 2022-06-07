Shocking rape statistics a clear sign of government failures

A week ago, police minister Bheki Cele released the fourth-quarter crime statistics for 2021/2022. According to the statistics, 10,818 people were raped in the first three months of the year. This is an increase of 1,300 cases compared with the same period last year.



A breakdown of the stats indicates that 4,653 of the rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the rapist...