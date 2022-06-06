President's response to cash stash allegations are crucial

If Fraser’s allegations force Ramaphosa out of office, his faction will collapse and the state capture brigade will return

The extremely serious allegations and evidence of theft of eye-watering amounts of cash at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm place SA on a turbulent and even perilous path into the future. The country, having faced horrific riots and other upheavals in the past 12 months, may see its current president unseated. That’s how serious these current events are.



Of course, it matters that the allegations emanate from the controversial Arthur Fraser, the former spy and prisons boss who freed the convict Jacob Zuma from prison in 2021, and who faces numerous allegations of wrongdoing himself. It also matters that these allegations form part of a concerted, coordinated campaign to discredit Ramaphosa and frustrate his renewal of the state and his own party. It matters, too, that disinformation and misinformation are part of the key tools used by the state capture lot to avoid accountability for their misdeeds. This means we must proceed with care and caution...