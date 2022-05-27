City Hall fiddles while Nelson Mandela Bay falls apart

The picture painted of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro by business chamber president Loyiso Dotwana at the organisation’s general meeting this week was decidedly bleak. But accurate.

Dotwana outlined the virtual collapse of municipal services and the downright chaos that exists in the municipality, pointing out that extreme political instability directly affects the city’s economy.

He is right. There is a fatal dearth of leadership from local government despite this city facing a desperate water crisis with day zero fast approaching.

Everywhere there is filth and vandalism, leaks, potholes and decay, yet the metro bosses seem paralysed and political interference in administrative matters is rife.

In the absence of decisive action, indeed any action at all, from councillors or municipal officials, it seems that the burden of leadership will increasingly have to be assumed by residents and civil society.

Here business must be commended for stepping up.

The business chamber has for some time been calling for united action to tackle the problems and revitalise the Bay.