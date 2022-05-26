There’s nothing private about the cruel elitism of ultra-rich schools

The R2-tossing incident involving Bishops pupils is only surprising because of the school they chose to mock as ‘poor’

I am only partially surprised that boys from an extremely expensive private school in Cape Town reportedly flung R2 coins at boys from a less expensive state school, apparently mocking them for being “poor”.



According to the press, boys from Diocesan College, aka Bishops, hurled the coins after a rugby match against Wynberg Boys High School, a display denounced as “elitist” by some Wynberg parents...