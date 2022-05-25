You don’t need a heroes’ acre, ANC. We’ll remember you ... for your failures
The real struggle heroes will live on in our hearts anyway without this new excuse for politicians to siphon off cash
It makes sense that politicians should be very interested in the circumstances of their own funerals.
A great many of their predecessors, after all, never got the opportunity to weigh in on how or where they would go to their final rest, or in how many pieces...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.