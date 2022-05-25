You don’t need a heroes’ acre, ANC. We’ll remember you ... for your failures

The real struggle heroes will live on in our hearts anyway without this new excuse for politicians to siphon off cash

It makes sense that politicians should be very interested in the circumstances of their own funerals.



A great many of their predecessors, after all, never got the opportunity to weigh in on how or where they would go to their final rest, or in how many pieces...