Opinion

Costly vanity projects fly in the face of harsh reality

Editorial Comment
None
19 May 2022

Every single day, South Africans are reminded of the rudderless leadership in our country, politicians who make senseless decisions — or no decisions at all — that fly in the face of the reality on the ground.

Despite a widespread outcry, minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa proudly defended the ridiculous plan to construct a massive flag at an eye-watering cost of R22m...

