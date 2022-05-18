Snap to attention on water disaster, madam mayor
Check your emails, madam mayor! Or at very least get one of the 64 people working in your office to do it on a regular basis.
The excuse offered by your spokesperson, Tango Lamani, that you never received any correspondence from deputy finance minister David Masondo is a cop-out...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.