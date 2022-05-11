EP’s new Kenyan link set to reap rich rewards

A trailblazing trip to Kenya last week by EP Rugby CEO Thando Manana is set to generate several positive spinoffs for Eastern Cape rugby in the months ahead.



It was Manana’s brainchild for EP’s Currie Cup match against the Kenyan Simbas to be played in Nairobi at the RFUEA Ground on June 11...