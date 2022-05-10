×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Second term will be a stern test for Mabuyane

Editorial Comment
None
10 May 2022

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been given a second chance at the helm of the ANC in the Eastern Cape after beating rival Babalo Madikizela in a hotly contested battle for the position of chair.  How he chooses to use this opportunity will be a true measure of his character. 

Mabuyane leads a deeply divided party battling internal rifts, corruption that has become commonplace and a culture of violence that has seeped into the party...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil

Most Read