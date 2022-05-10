Second term will be a stern test for Mabuyane

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been given a second chance at the helm of the ANC in the Eastern Cape after beating rival Babalo Madikizela in a hotly contested battle for the position of chair. How he chooses to use this opportunity will be a true measure of his character.



Mabuyane leads a deeply divided party battling internal rifts, corruption that has become commonplace and a culture of violence that has seeped into the party...