KZN flood aid to Gift of Givers shows private sector’s lack of trust in government

This past weekend, I read reports that some of SA’s biggest companies have pledged millions of rand to help fund Gift of the Givers’ charity response to the deadly floods that battered KwaZulu-Natal a few weeks ago.



More than 60 firms, including Standard Bank Group Ltd and Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd, are among those that have elected to donate resources directly to the charity rather than to the municipal or provincial governments, which are also facilitating relief aid...