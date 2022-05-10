KZN flood aid to Gift of Givers shows private sector’s lack of trust in government
This past weekend, I read reports that some of SA’s biggest companies have pledged millions of rand to help fund Gift of the Givers’ charity response to the deadly floods that battered KwaZulu-Natal a few weeks ago.
More than 60 firms, including Standard Bank Group Ltd and Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd, are among those that have elected to donate resources directly to the charity rather than to the municipal or provincial governments, which are also facilitating relief aid...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.