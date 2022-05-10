EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Not an Oscar- winning performance by the ANC

Lunch was served at midnight at the ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference on Sunday evening. That is more than can be said for tens of thousands of residents of the Eastern Cape who go to bed on an empty stomach every single day, an inhumane reality worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While ANC comrades sang and danced, in off-key factional stand-offs, vying to get into positions of power to be able to eat at the provincial trough perpetually, governance in the Eastern Cape remains ruinous.

This is why the leadership battles within the ANC are so difficult to care for. They make no tangible difference to the lives of South Africans. Oscar Mabuyane’s re-election as ANC provincial chairperson is an endorsement of ineffectual ANC leadership.

Not that, of course, his political opponents had any fresh ideas for how to get the province out of the developmental mess it finds itself in. Do you recall Babalo Madikizela passionately speaking about water insecurity in the Eastern Cape and how, for example, to stave off day zero in Nelson Mandela Bay?

I feel compelled, as an analyst, to keep on top of the detail of our politics, which in turn demands an understanding of what happens at a micro level of the ANC behemoth.

However, that instinct is in tension with the brute and brutal facts about life in the Eastern Cape, my beloved home province where I grew up and where my family still lives. Unemployment in the Eastern Cape is above 50% if we include, as we always should, discouraged work-seekers in our count. There is no real economic growth in the Eastern Cape to give one hope that these hellish macroeconomic statistics will change any time soon.

In fact, any time you spend in the province is like gathering qualitative data to overlay the numbers with a kind of experiential nightmare of what the cold numbers do not completely capture.