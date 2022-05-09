All crime victims deserve swift attention from police

As often happens when a high-profile person — or a relative of a high-profile person — becomes a victim of crime, the police are pressured to find the culprit(s) quickly and police minister Bheki Cele swoops in and usually places a 72-hour time limit to make arrests.



This is to give the public a sense of comfort and confidence that the police are doing everything they can to make the perpetrators pay...