Opinion

All crime victims deserve swift attention from police

Editorial Comment
None
09 May 2022

As often happens when a high-profile person — or a relative of a high-profile person —  becomes a victim of crime, the police are pressured to find the culprit(s) quickly and police minister Bheki Cele swoops in and usually places a 72-hour time limit to make arrests.

This is to give the public a sense of comfort and confidence that the police are doing everything they can to make the perpetrators pay...

